Age 89, of Scott Twp., passed away on Thursday, May 16, with the love of his life, and wife of 61 years, by his side. Vic was born March 20, 1930, the son of the late Katherine Nelly Firth and James E. M. Firth, and was raised in Carnegie, PA. He was a graduate of Shady Side Academy and the University of Pittsburgh, where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Vic was a devoted husband to his loving wife, Martha [Martie] Austin Firth, a wonderful father to his children, Douglas M. Firth [Pam] of Moon Township, Laurel Firth Shannon [Jeff] of Crawford, TX; and was preceded in death by his sister, Jane Firth Ayton. Vic was also so happy to be the uncle of Melinda Boyce, Jim Ayton, Pam Johnson, and Pat Mitchell. The brightest stars in his universe were his six grandchildren, who brought him great pride and joy. Ryan, Connor, Darcie, and Hayley Firth and Lyn and Amie Shannon loved, and will miss their Grandpa very much. Professionally, Vic had a very successful sales management career with Geigy Pharmaceuticals, a division of Ciba-Geigy, and the Pittsburgh sales district regularly ranked #1 in the USA under his leadership. After his retirement, he and Martie enjoyed a life of travel, fun, family, and friends. Their travels took them around the world and they truly enjoyed the long lasting relationships they formed with special friends in Australia. Vic and Martie belonged to Chartiers Country Club for 35 years and this became the hub of their social life. At Chartiers, he loved the live music and annual Halloween costume contests [which they won the past six years!]. He will be remembered as a funny, kind, loyal, and loving gentleman. His wife, children, and grandchildren looked to him as the wise patriarch of the family and he will be deeply missed by the many people who loved him. The Firth family thanks the staff at Harbour Senior Living of South Hills for their compassionate care during the last month of his life. Friends welcome Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Road, Scott Township 15220. A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, May 24, at 11:00 Church of the Nativity, 33 Alice Street, Crafton. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers you make a donation to the , in memory of Vic. P.S. The photo above was taken on Vic's last birthday March 20 at Chartiers Country Club. His 89th! www.slaterfuneral.com