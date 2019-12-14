|
ABBOUD VICTORIA
Of Brookline, formerly of Lebanon, on Friday, December 13, 2019. Wife of the late Adib; beloved mother of Antoine (Therese), Lina (Youssef) Bourjeily, Melhem (Samar), Elias (Gladys), Aida (Naji) Farah and Jocelyne (George) Jabra; sister of Naim, Nassif, Tanious Hachem; also four deceased brothers and sisters, Khalil, Najeeb, Zahia and Tamar; also 13 grandchildren. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380, SUNDAY ONLY 1-5 p.m. Divine Liturgy Monday at 11 a.m. In Our Lady of Victory Church, 1000 Lindsay Rd., Scott Twp. www.deborfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 14, 2019