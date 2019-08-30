Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
For more information about
VICTORIA GRAY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
4:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VICTORIA GRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VICTORIA ANN GRAY


1973 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VICTORIA ANN GRAY Obituary
GRAY VICTORIA ANN

Age 45, of Uptown, suddenly on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 passed away peacefully. She was born on September 26, 1973. She was deeply loved and cherished mother of Kacey Turner; daughter of Victor and the late Diane Gray; wife of Jamie Nevels; sister of Bernice, Darwin Jr., James Jr., James Sr., Rose, Darwin Sr. and a host of family and friends. Vicky obtained her MBA in Business Administration and was a graduate of Point Park University. She was a Management Support Coordinator at UPMC, she treasured travels with family and friends. During this time, she enjoyed accompanying worship at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th St., Lawrenceville, on Saturday, August 31, 2019 where a Memorial Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. A Homegoing service to celebrate Vicky's life will be held at 4 p.m.  Psalm 107: Oh, give thanks to the Lord, for He is good! For His mercy endures forever. Let the redeemed of the Lord say so, whom He has redeemed from the hand of the enemy, and gathered out of the lands, from the east and from the west, from the north and from the south. They wandered in the wilderness in a desolate way; they found no city to dwell in. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VICTORIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
Download Now