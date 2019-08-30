|
GRAY VICTORIA ANN
Age 45, of Uptown, suddenly on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 passed away peacefully. She was born on September 26, 1973. She was deeply loved and cherished mother of Kacey Turner; daughter of Victor and the late Diane Gray; wife of Jamie Nevels; sister of Bernice, Darwin Jr., James Jr., James Sr., Rose, Darwin Sr. and a host of family and friends. Vicky obtained her MBA in Business Administration and was a graduate of Point Park University. She was a Management Support Coordinator at UPMC, she treasured travels with family and friends. During this time, she enjoyed accompanying worship at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th St., Lawrenceville, on Saturday, August 31, 2019 where a Memorial Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. A Homegoing service to celebrate Vicky's life will be held at 4 p.m. Psalm 107: Oh, give thanks to the Lord, for He is good! For His mercy endures forever. Let the redeemed of the Lord say so, whom He has redeemed from the hand of the enemy, and gathered out of the lands, from the east and from the west, from the north and from the south. They wandered in the wilderness in a desolate way; they found no city to dwell in.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019