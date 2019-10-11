Home

Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-264-1390
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
Prayer Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
VICTORIA C. LENKOSKI


1934 - 2019
VICTORIA C. LENKOSKI Obituary
LENKOSKI VICTORIA C.

Age 85, a loving mother, grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at her daughter's home. She was born in Pittsburgh on June 28, 1934, one of nine children to the late Frank and Mary (Kwiatek) Lenkoski. Beloved mother of ary Ann Sinkevich and her husband, James; cherished "NaNa" of James, Jr. and fiancée, Ana and Jennifer and fiancé, Anthony; sister of Delores Cimoch, Helen Kuzma and the late Frances, Stella, Joseph, Freddy, Henry and Mitchell. In 2005, Victoria made her home at the Coraopolis Towers and became a member of St. Joseph Church. She was an expert housekeeper for Chatham Towers. Her hobbies included reading, word search, her green thumb for her plants and flowers and she loved dogs. Visitation Sunday, October 13th 2-4, 6-8 at COPELAND'S CORAOPOLIS, 867 Fifth Ave., where prayers will be recited on Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at St. Joseph Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Holy Souls Cemetery. The family  would like to thank Family Hospice for their loving care and ask  in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to them in her name (www.familyhospicepa.org), 50 Moffett St., Pittsburgh, PA 15243. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
