|
|
LENKOSKI VICTORIA C.
Age 85, a loving mother, grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at her daughter's home. She was born in Pittsburgh on June 28, 1934, one of nine children to the late Frank and Mary (Kwiatek) Lenkoski. Beloved mother of ary Ann Sinkevich and her husband, James; cherished "NaNa" of James, Jr. and fiancée, Ana and Jennifer and fiancé, Anthony; sister of Delores Cimoch, Helen Kuzma and the late Frances, Stella, Joseph, Freddy, Henry and Mitchell. In 2005, Victoria made her home at the Coraopolis Towers and became a member of St. Joseph Church. She was an expert housekeeper for Chatham Towers. Her hobbies included reading, word search, her green thumb for her plants and flowers and she loved dogs. Visitation Sunday, October 13th 2-4, 6-8 at COPELAND'S CORAOPOLIS, 867 Fifth Ave., where prayers will be recited on Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at St. Joseph Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Holy Souls Cemetery. The family would like to thank Family Hospice for their loving care and ask in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to them in her name (www.familyhospicepa.org), 50 Moffett St., Pittsburgh, PA 15243.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019