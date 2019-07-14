HALASKI VICTORIA E. "VICKI" (HAKIM)

Age 94, of Stowe Twp., passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, July 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frederick T. Halaski; dear mother of the late Guy "Sonny" Bertini. Preceded in death by three brothers; five sisters. Vicki is survived by her dear friend, Deacon Joe (Mary Ann) Compamizzi and by Kelly (Eric) Hall, her close friend, caregiver, and who Vicki considered "the daughter she never had." A chef by trade, Vicki loved to cook and bake. She was a high-spirited upbeat woman who loved to dance and make people happy. A true woman of GOD, she asked God's blessings on everyone she met, always saying, "May GOD bless you from the tip of your head to the tip of your toes." Vicki now rests peacefully in the arms of Jesus, her Savior. She was loved and will be deeply missed. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. in St. John of God Parish, The Church at St. Mary's. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to or your community food bank. Please view the family's online guest book www.musmannofh.com.