ELLIS VICTORIA ELAINE
Of Pittsburgh, departed this life peacefully on May 18 2019. Victoria is survived by her children, Victor (Moriah) and Lynitia Ellis; five sisters, Linda Ellis Mitchell, Loretta, Charl Anne, Cindy Ellis, and Doris Fisher. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emma and Walter Ellis, Sr. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Carrone Baptist Church will services at 12 p.m. Services entrusted to SPRIGGS-WATSON FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 23, 2019