Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
(412) 466-3300
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Hedwig Church of Christ the Light of the World Parish
Duquesne, PA
VICTORIA JANE KWIATKOWSKI

VICTORIA JANE KWIATKOWSKI Obituary
KWIATKOWSKI VICTORIA JANE

Age 68, of Coraopolis, formerly of Sewickley, on August 2, 2019. Daughter of the late Anthony J. and Isabelle H. (Kacala) Kwiatkowski, she was born a special angel. She did clerical work at a sheltered workshop for special needs people and was a member of Christ the Light of the World Parish in Duquesne and St. James in Sewickley. She is survived by her brother, Robert "Bob" Kwiatkowski of Sewickley; and cousins, Robert (Barbara) Piskorik of Oakdale, Dolly (Eugene) McFarland of Munhall, Bebe (Late Don) Bair of Munhall, Felicia (Leonard) Simko of Munhall, Richard (Casandra) Piskorik of Florida and Ronald (Shelia) Piskorik of Portland, OR. Visitation Monday, August 5, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300. Parting prayers at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 12:00 noon followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Hedwig Church of Christ the Light of the World Parish, Duquesne at 12:30 p.m. Interment to follow in St. Hedwig Cemetery, West Mifflin. Memorial contributions may be made to Citizen's Care, Inc., 250 Clever Rd., McKees Rocks, PA 15136.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019
