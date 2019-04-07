|
|
SHRIVER VICTORIA M.
On Friday, April 5, 2019, age 88. Wife of the late John Shriver; loving mother of Steven Shriver, Diane (Tom) White, Elaine (Chris) Amoroso, Laura (Eugene) Williams, Amy (late Darryl) Bednarski, Teresa (James) Malacki, Sally (John) Costantino and Paula Shriver; sister of the late Ellen Pierce, William and Catherine Fries; "Mimi" to 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends received Monday, 2-4, 6-8 at the SZAFRANSKI - EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial in SS. Simon and Jude Church on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Vicky was a longtime member of SS. Simon and Jude Parish, an active member of the Christian Mothers & Women's Guild. She was an accomplished seamstress and avid Bridge player.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019