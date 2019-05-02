SMIESZEK VICTORIA M.

Age 81, of Gibsonia, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 while under the care of the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia in Cabot. Born November 22, 1937 in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Victor and Pearl Sienkiewicz. Victoria enjoyed gardening. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends. Victoria leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Stephen H. (Susan) Smieszek of Butler, David Smieszek of McKees Rocks, and Vincent Smieszek of McKees Rocks; her two grandchildren, Stephen M. (Mallory) Smieszek and Lesley Ann Smieszek; her three great-grandchildren, Hayley, Kylie, and Morgan; and her sister, Anne Sienkiewicz of Pittsburgh. In addition to her parents, Victoria was preceded in death by her husband, Henry J. Smieszek; and a sister, Sally Steggert. As requested by the family, all services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER of Connoquenessing Twp., 856 Evans City Rd., Renfrew, PA 16053. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.