VERSCHAREN VICTORIA R. "VICKI"
Age 23, died tragically on Sunday, December 15, 2019, of Baldwin Boro. Beloved daughter of Kurt and Kathy (Kirk) Verscharen. Sister of the late David Michael Christman, Jr. Granddaughter of Janet Verscharen (the late Joseph W.) and Patricia Kirk (the late Paul R. Kirk). Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Vicki was a shining star, a car enthusiast, Certified Veterinarian Technician, loved saving stray animals, and she will be missed by all who loved her. Family and friends received Friday from 2 p.m. until time of Service at 6:30 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Send condolences to:
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019