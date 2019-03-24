Home

Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-1943
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
8:00 PM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
VICTORIA "TORIE" RAFFERTY-BRANDT Obituary
RAFFERTY-BRANDT VICTORIA "TORIE"

Age 19, of South Park, formerly of Greenfield. Passed tragically on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Survived by her loving parents, Gregory (Shannon Grace) Brandt, Jr. and Calie Rafferty; beloved siblings, James Carey Rafferty-Shulte, Victoria Richer, Stefan Richer, Johnessa Grace-Brandt-Frazier; loving grandparents, Gregory Brandt, Sr. and Cheryl Brandt, Carey and Mary Ruth (McKnight) Rafferty; aunt and uncle, Kayla and Luke Brandt; Torie is also survived by numerous friends and family. Friends will be received on Monday from 2-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207. A Blessing Service will be held Monday in the Funeral Home at 8 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019
