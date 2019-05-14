FABIO VICTORIA S.

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Victoria died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 94 on May 7 in Lakewood, Colorado.

Vickie, as she was affectionately known (also "Honey" by a number of close relatives) was born on December 17, 1924, to John and Mary Szedny, on the Southside of Pittsburgh, PA. She obtained a nursing degree from the Southside Hospital School of Nursing and decided to put her talent and passion to work caring for the patients at Southside Hospital.

However, one "small" matter needed attention before her professional career began in earnest. Vickie had been dating Charles (Chuck), Sr., and upon his return from serving in the Marine Corps during World War II, they married on Christmas Eve in 1945 and started a family soon after. They were happily married for 61 years until, sadly, Chuck passed away in 2007. While at Southside Hospital, Vicki worked in a number of different capacities, primary among them were weekends in the emergency room and Head Nurse of the newly opened Outpatient Clinic where she concluded her illustrious 33-year nursing career. Her commitment to and love of the occupation extended far beyond the hospital walls, as "Nurse Vicki" was often called upon to treat numerous injuries and ailments sustained by relatives, neighbors and family friends. It is only fitting that her passing comes during the national celebration of Nurse's Week because she truly was a credit to the profession. After Chuck's passing, Vickie decided that it was time to be closer to at least one of her children so she moved from Brookline in Pittsburgh and her home of 55 years to Lakewood, CO, and the loving home of her eldest son, Chuck (Chip), Jr. and his wife, Irene. Unfortunately, her health began to fail after several years, but Chip and Irene, along with their families, did everything imaginable to provide a caring and comfortable home for Vickie during this time. Her final few years were spent in an assisted living house with nine other residents, where she was visited daily by Chuck, Irene and their family. Vickie was a deeply religious individual, no doubt the result of an extremely close relationship which she shared with her mother, who also possessed a strong Catholic faith. She took great pains to ensure that her children and grandchildren had a belief in God, lived morally and were accountable for their actions. She was very generous when it came to philanthropy and the Catholic Church, with Our Lady of Loreto in Brookline and St. Jude's in Memphis being the principal beneficiaries. Victoria is survived by her sons, Charles "Chuck", Jr. (Irene) and Jonathan (Judy) Fabio; four grandchildren, Jessica Fabio (Erik McGillavray), Nicholas Fabio (Atiana Carasco), Anthony Fabio, and Monica Fabio; four great-grandchildren, Gavan, Wyatt, Avery, and Jaxon. Vickie also leaves countless others she knew and touched over the years, all of whom will cherish sharing a part of her long, fulfilling life. Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Wednesday, May 15, from 4-7 p.m., at FRANK F. DEBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 16, at 10 a.m., in Our Lady of Loreto Church, 1905 Pioneer Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15226. Donations in Victoria's memory may be made to the , 8180 Greensboro Dr., Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102, or 800-272-3900, or www.alz.org/nca/donate.