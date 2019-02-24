Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-772-8800
VIENNA MARIA (SERRAO) TOMMASINO

Age 91, of Maida, Italy (resided in Seven Fields, PA). Beloved wife for 61 years of Pasquale Tommasino; loving mother of Rosa DeSensi (Frank DeSensi); proud grandmother of Francesco and Roberto DeSensi; sister of the late Antonio Serrao, Teresa Serratore, Marianna Serrao, Francesca Ciliberto, Anna Tedesco, Maria Serrao; also survived by loving friends and relatives. Friends will be received on Monday from 4-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME of CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Rd., (724) 772-8800. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in St. Kilian Church on 706 Franklin Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
