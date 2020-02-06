Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home - Stowe Township
700 7th St
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-0900
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home - Stowe Township
700 7th St
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:30 AM
Archangel Gabriel Parish, St. Mary's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for VILMA COLANTONI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VILMA B. COLANTONI


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VILMA B. COLANTONI Obituary
COLANTONI VILMA B.

On Monday, February 3, 2020, age 86, of McKees Rocks, went to be with the Lord. Dear sister-in-law of Grace Colantoni; cherished aunt Mimi of Karen (David) Just, Elaine (John) Van Jura, Reenie (Paul) Colley, JoAnn (Mike) Homer, Beth (Jon) Randall and many great and great-great-nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Agostino and Concetta Colantoni and her sisters, Ines (Joseph) Tessicino, Norma (Russell) Castelucci and her brother, August Colantoni. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Stowe Township location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 700 Seventh Street, McKees Rocks, PA 15136 (Stowe Twp.) Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Archangel Gabriel Parish, St. Mary's Church. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemtery. Please view the family's online guestbook at [email protected]

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VILMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -