COLANTONI VILMA B.
On Monday, February 3, 2020, age 86, of McKees Rocks, went to be with the Lord. Dear sister-in-law of Grace Colantoni; cherished aunt Mimi of Karen (David) Just, Elaine (John) Van Jura, Reenie (Paul) Colley, JoAnn (Mike) Homer, Beth (Jon) Randall and many great and great-great-nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Agostino and Concetta Colantoni and her sisters, Ines (Joseph) Tessicino, Norma (Russell) Castelucci and her brother, August Colantoni. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Stowe Township location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 700 Seventh Street, McKees Rocks, PA 15136 (Stowe Twp.) Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Archangel Gabriel Parish, St. Mary's Church. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemtery. Please view the family's online guestbook at [email protected]
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020