VINCENT DAMATO
VINCENT A. DAMATO

VINCENT A. DAMATO Obituary
DAMATO VINCENT A.

Age 66 of Hampton Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 42 years to Sharon (Vannosdel) Damato; loving father of Amy (Brian) Swartz of Allison Park; dear grandfather of Erik Vincent Swartz. He is also survived by a brother, David Damato; two sisters-in-law, Jane Kurt and Margaret Rigotti; as well as many nieces and nephews. Prior to his retirement, he worked for 30 years at Kane Regional in Ross Twp. Vince was a lover of animals and an avid Steelers and Penguins fan. Friends will be received Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp., where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Animal Friends, www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 2, 2019
