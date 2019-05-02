DAMATO VINCENT A.

Age 66 of Hampton Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 42 years to Sharon (Vannosdel) Damato; loving father of Amy (Brian) Swartz of Allison Park; dear grandfather of Erik Vincent Swartz. He is also survived by a brother, David Damato; two sisters-in-law, Jane Kurt and Margaret Rigotti; as well as many nieces and nephews. Prior to his retirement, he worked for 30 years at Kane Regional in Ross Twp. Vince was a lover of animals and an avid Steelers and Penguins fan. Friends will be received Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp., where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Animal Friends, www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org.