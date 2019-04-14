Home

Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-731-2901
VINCENT "JIM" DiDOMENICO

Age 95, of Penn Hills, passed away on April 12, 2019. He was the son of the late Cleonice (Asturi) and Domenico DiDomenico; beloved husband of the late Ruth M. (Rauch) DiDomenico; father of Clara (Richard) Suprak and Beverly (John) Maloney; grandfather of Janeen (Heidi) Potocnik, Melinda Suprak, James (Nicole) Maloney, Justin (Amberle) Suprak, and the late Kristin Suprak; great-grandfather of Lucas Maloney, Raelynn Potocnik, Gemma Suprak, Nora Maloney, and the late Rory Suprak; brother of Philip (Margie) DiDomenico, Concetta Talotta, and the late Theresa Pimpinella, Paul DiDomenico, and Eugene (Christine) DiDomenico; survived by many nieces and nephews. Vincent was a member of St. Susanna Church. He was a Cement Mason with Cement Masons Local 526 Union. He was an Army Veteran of WWII and a Member of American Legion Post 351. He was a sports fan of the Steelers, Penguins, and especially the Pirates. He loved watching Penn Hills football and basketball teams. Family and friends will be received on Monday, April 15, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills. Mass held at St. Susanna Church on Tuesday 10 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
