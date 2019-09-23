|
|
MANNI VINCENT E.
Age 94, of Verona, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Victoria Manni; loving father of Vincent S. (Patricia) and John A. (Charlotte) Manni; grandfather of Dr. Michelle (Faris Kindilchie) Manni, Regina Victoria Manni, Danielle Manni and Paige (Eric) McHugh; and great-grandfather of 4. He also leaves behind many friends and extended family members. Vincent was a WWII Veteran serving with the 756th Tank Battalion in Rhineland Ardennes then Central Europe. After his discharge he competed his BS degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. He retired from Westinghouse after working there for over 40 years. Visitation from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 930 Center Avenue, Blawnox, PA 15238. Mass at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Mount Saint Peter Church, 100 Freeport Road, New Kensington, PA 15068. Everyone please meet at church. Entombment to follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Anthony School Program, 2000 Corporate Drive, Suite 580, Wexford, PA 15090. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019