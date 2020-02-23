|
|
NOVAK VINCENT EDWARD
Age 48, of McKees Rocks, Unexpectedly on Friday, February 21st, 2020. Beloved son of the late Thomas Novak and Patricia (Novak) Stine; loving brother of Anthony Novak, Linda Novak, James Novak, Bart Novak, Melissa Stine, Jason Stine, Jamie Wilson, Christina Adams and the late Becky Novak; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Vinnie had a good heart and put a smile on your face. He would take the shirt off his back for you. He was very proud of living in Pittsburgh. Family and friends are welcome on Wednesday, February 26th, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 238 Helen Street McKees Rocks, where services will be held at 7:45 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020