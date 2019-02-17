BARBERA VINCENT F.

Age 75 of Stowe Twp., peacefully on Tuesday evening, February 12, 2019 with his family by his side. Beloved husband of 54 years to Barbara (Liberatore) Barbera; dear father of Cheryl (Brad) Kaiser, Toni Flaherty and the late Christina (surviving spouse, Miles) Kasenic; also survived by seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Vincent was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Nicole Barbera. Brother of Katherine (the late Bill) McCormick; also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends and other family members. Son of the late Joseph and Julia Barbera. Vincent loved hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Forest Grove Sportsmans Club, retired after 35 years from Ashland and he served in the US Army as a Sergeant where he taught electronics. Family and friends are welcome Tuesday, 12-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME INC., 700 7th Street, McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Additional visitation Wednesday morning at the funeral home, 9:30 a.m., until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in St. Malachy Church. Interment with Military Honors at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at:

