Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home
700 7th St
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-0900
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home
700 7th St
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home
700 7th St
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Malachy Church
Resources
More Obituaries for VINCENT BARBERA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VINCENT F. BARBERA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

VINCENT F. BARBERA Obituary
BARBERA VINCENT F.

Age 75 of Stowe Twp., peacefully on Tuesday evening, February 12, 2019 with his family by his side. Beloved husband of 54 years to Barbara (Liberatore) Barbera; dear father of Cheryl (Brad) Kaiser, Toni Flaherty and the late Christina (surviving spouse, Miles) Kasenic; also survived by seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Vincent was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Nicole Barbera. Brother of Katherine (the late Bill) McCormick; also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends and other family members. Son of the late Joseph and Julia Barbera. Vincent loved hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Forest Grove Sportsmans Club, retired after 35 years from Ashland and he served in the US Army as a Sergeant where he taught electronics. Family and friends are welcome Tuesday, 12-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME INC., 700 7th Street, McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Additional visitation Wednesday morning at the funeral home, 9:30 a.m., until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in St. Malachy Church. Interment with Military Honors at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at:


musmannofh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.