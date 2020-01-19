Home

More Obituaries for VINCENT CINSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VINCENT FRANCIS CINSKI

VINCENT FRANCIS CINSKI Obituary
CINSKI VINCENT FRANCIS

On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, age 80, of Millvale. Beloved Husband of 53 years to Eileen Helbling Cinski. Brother of Brian (Vicki) Cinski and the late Bernard Cinski and Nancy (Stan) Chemusai. Brother-in-law of Bernadette Heffler and  Jacque Cinski. Also nieces and nephews. Vincent was also a member of VFW Post #118, a member of the Millvale Sportsman's Club and the Allegheny Rifle Club. No Visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 10 a.m., Holy Spirit Church, everyone please meet at the Church. Fr. Dennis Buranosky will be celebrating the mass. Vince was the former Mayor of Millvale, Vice President of Council, a Funeral Director and served in the US Army 3rd Division. Arrangements by HAHN FH & CREMATION SERVICES, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
