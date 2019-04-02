Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-1950
Resources
More Obituaries for VINCENT CATULLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VINCENT J. CATULLO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

VINCENT J. CATULLO Obituary
CATULLO VINCENT J.

Age 94, of Pittsburgh, passed away unexpectedly, on March 30, 2019. Born in Castel di Sangro, Italy, he moved to the US at age six. Vincent enlisted with the Army Air Force after high school graduation. He was honorably discharged after four years of service and attended Carnegie Tech where he obtained a degree in electrical engineering. He had a long successful career with Union Switch and Signal. Upon retiring, he became a consultant for the Port Authority. Vincent is survived by his children; Virginia, Victor, and Richard Catullo; he is predeceased by his wife Marie; and son Albert; he is also survived by five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and his younger brother and sister. Friends will be received Thursday, April 4, from 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC. corner of (118) Shaw and Triboro Avenues, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 6, at 10 a.m. at St. John Fisher Parish. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now