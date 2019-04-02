CATULLO VINCENT J.

Age 94, of Pittsburgh, passed away unexpectedly, on March 30, 2019. Born in Castel di Sangro, Italy, he moved to the US at age six. Vincent enlisted with the Army Air Force after high school graduation. He was honorably discharged after four years of service and attended Carnegie Tech where he obtained a degree in electrical engineering. He had a long successful career with Union Switch and Signal. Upon retiring, he became a consultant for the Port Authority. Vincent is survived by his children; Virginia, Victor, and Richard Catullo; he is predeceased by his wife Marie; and son Albert; he is also survived by five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and his younger brother and sister. Friends will be received Thursday, April 4, from 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC. corner of (118) Shaw and Triboro Avenues, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 6, at 10 a.m. at St. John Fisher Parish. www.jobefuneralhome.com.