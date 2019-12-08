|
|
DEMASI, JR. VINCENT J.
Age 86, of Morningside, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol (Monaco); father of Michael (Lisa) Crapis, Gina Lecce, Michael (Stacy) and Deanna DeMasi; grandfather of Maria Elena, and Alexander Lecce, and Gianna Josephine DeMasi, Rocco, Nicole and Nathan Crapis; brother of Geraldine Vincent and the late Nicholas and Anthony DeMasi; brother-in-law of Phyllis DeMasi of Plantation, FL; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road) Penn Hills Sunday, December 8, 2019 2-8 p.m. Funeral prayers Monday December 9, 2019 10:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. in St. Raphael Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019