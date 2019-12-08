Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
VINCENT J. DEMASI Jr.

VINCENT J. DEMASI Jr. Obituary
DEMASI, JR. VINCENT J.

Age 86, of Morningside, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol (Monaco); father of Michael (Lisa) Crapis, Gina Lecce, Michael (Stacy) and Deanna DeMasi; grandfather of Maria Elena, and Alexander Lecce, and Gianna Josephine DeMasi, Rocco, Nicole and Nathan Crapis; brother of Geraldine Vincent and the late Nicholas and Anthony DeMasi; brother-in-law of Phyllis DeMasi of Plantation, FL; also survived by loving nieces and nephews.  In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road) Penn Hills Sunday, December 8, 2019 2-8 p.m. Funeral prayers Monday December 9, 2019 10:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. in St. Raphael Church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
