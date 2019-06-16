|
|
DONOFRIO VINCENT J. "VINNIE"
On Sunday, June 9, 2019, of East McKeesport. Husband of the late Laverne Sutek Donofrio; loving father of John and his wife Sheri of SC, Veronica of MA, and Danielle of FL; dear "Pappy" of Corey and Jordyn; dear "Pops" of Jessica Boerma and her husband David; brother of Chuck Donofrio and his wife Del, and the late Rosella Pfoff and her surviving husband Bill. Vinnie retired as a machine operator with M.S.A. He was an Army veteran during the Vietnam War. THE FUNERAL WAS HELD PRIVATELY. Arrangements by the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 16, 2019