Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Resources
More Obituaries for VINCENT DONOFRIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VINCENT J. "VINNIE" DONOFRIO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

VINCENT J. "VINNIE" DONOFRIO Obituary
DONOFRIO VINCENT J. "VINNIE"

On Sunday, June 9, 2019, of East McKeesport. Husband of the late Laverne Sutek Donofrio; loving father of John and his wife Sheri of SC, Veronica of MA, and Danielle of FL; dear "Pappy" of Corey and Jordyn; dear "Pops" of Jessica Boerma and her husband David; brother of Chuck Donofrio and his wife Del, and the late Rosella Pfoff and her surviving husband Bill. Vinnie retired as a machine operator with M.S.A. He was an Army veteran during the Vietnam War. THE FUNERAL WAS HELD PRIVATELY. Arrangements by the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now