|
|
GAROFALO VINCENT J.
Age 92, of Penn Hills; on May 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Anna (Keller) Garofalo (66 years); loving father of Vincent Garofalo, Steven Garofalo (Debbie), Daniel Garofalo (Karen), Joseph Garofalo (Lisa), John Garofalo, and Gloria Garofalo-Boyle (Sean); brother of Julie Papale and Carmella Paraggio; grandfather of Sheri, Jeff, Matt, Andrew, Kaitlynn, Daniel, Diana, Joe, Vince, Anthony, Antonio, Nicholas, Ana, Mia, Ali; great-grandfather of Enzo, Vincent and Roman. Vincent was an Army Veteran of WWII, a graduate of The University of Pittsburgh, a retired engineer with ALCOSAN, and an avid bocce player. Friends received Tuesday, 2-8 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills; Mass of Christian Burial at St. Susanna Church, Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 20, 2019