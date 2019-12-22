|
MCCLOSKEY, JR. VINCENT J.
Vincent J. McCloskey, Jr. Passed away on 19 December 2019 in Meadville, Pennsylvania at the age of 90. He was a lifelong resident of Munhall, Pennsylvania. He was born 17 December 1929 at home in Munhall. The Son of Mae and Vince McCloskey. Funeral services will be held at the LDS Church in Franklin, Pennsylvania with a burial service at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery, Pleasant Hills, Pennsylvania. To those that knew him he was called Brub. A nick name his three sisters gave him. He served in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. He got his start in construction, working with his Father, Vincent J. McCloskey Sr. He later joined the Carpenters union from which he retired and enjoyed a long 28 year retirement. He enjoyed Hunting, Fishing and riding his motorcycle. At age 70, he gave up the motorcycle and replaced it with an electric scooter that he rode around at his summer home property, in Jamestown, PA. In his retirement years he turned his garage into a cabinet shop. Much of his custom cabinets, swings, and wood work continues to be enjoyed in his children's homes. He is survived by his Wife of 67 Years, Betty Ann and three Children, Patrick and (Dee) McCloskey, Linda and (Joe) Gray, Dennis and (Cathy) McCloskey; eight grandchildrenn Mike and (Laura), Megan and (Eli), Neal and (Jess), Nick and (Breighanna), Cody and (Nicole), Scott, Kimberly, Halle and (Jeremy); and his twelve great -grandchildren and many Nieces and Nephews. He will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his Parents and his three Sisters, Audrey, Merle, and Geraldine (Gerry). Church Services are on Monday 23 December at 10:00 a.m. in Franklin Pennsylvania followed with a 2:00 p.m. Brief Service at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery, Pleasant Hills, PA. Please meet at the Administration building lobby and await escort to the Mausoleum Chapel at the Cemetery. Please sign Vincent's guestbook at www.hatheway-tedesco.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to HATHEWAY-TEDESCO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 614 Baldwin St., Meadville, PA 16335.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019