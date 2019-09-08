Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home - Stowe Township
700 7th St
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-0900
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home - Stowe Township
700 7th St
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home - Stowe Township
700 7th St
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John of God Parish, the Church at St. Mary's
Resources
More Obituaries for VINCENT DELIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VINCENT JOSEPH "SID" DELIE Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VINCENT JOSEPH "SID" DELIE Sr. Obituary
DELIE, SR. VINCENT JOSEPH "SID"

Age 81, of Brighton Heights, formerly of McKees Rocks, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan (Vassel) Delie; dear father of Denise (James) Kaniecki, Vincent (Donna) Delie, Jr., Lisa (Shawn) Drwal, Robert (Amy) Delie, and Michael Delie; grandfather of Sarah and Kara Kaniecki, Andrew, Matthew and Lauren Delie, Ashley, Shawn, Joshua, Melissa and Emily Drwal, Rachel and Christopher Delie, and James and Joseph Delie. Vincent was the son of the late Vincent and Elizabeth Delie; brother of the late Joseph (Jenny) Delie and Katherine (Olindo) Perpetua; also survived by many nieces and nephews and other family members. Sid was a loving husband and father. He will be missed by all who knew him. Family and friends are welcome for Visitation on Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Stowe Twp. location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 700 7th St., McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday 9:30 a.m. in St. John of God Parish, the Church at St. Mary's. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be donated to a . Please view the family's online guestbook at www.musmannofh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VINCENT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now