|
|
DELIE, SR. VINCENT JOSEPH "SID"
Age 81, of Brighton Heights, formerly of McKees Rocks, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan (Vassel) Delie; dear father of Denise (James) Kaniecki, Vincent (Donna) Delie, Jr., Lisa (Shawn) Drwal, Robert (Amy) Delie, and Michael Delie; grandfather of Sarah and Kara Kaniecki, Andrew, Matthew and Lauren Delie, Ashley, Shawn, Joshua, Melissa and Emily Drwal, Rachel and Christopher Delie, and James and Joseph Delie. Vincent was the son of the late Vincent and Elizabeth Delie; brother of the late Joseph (Jenny) Delie and Katherine (Olindo) Perpetua; also survived by many nieces and nephews and other family members. Sid was a loving husband and father. He will be missed by all who knew him. Family and friends are welcome for Visitation on Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Stowe Twp. location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 700 7th St., McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday 9:30 a.m. in St. John of God Parish, the Church at St. Mary's. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be donated to a . Please view the family's online guestbook at www.musmannofh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019