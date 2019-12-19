|
|
GASPAROVICH VINCENT JOSEPH "VINNY"
Age 27, of Kennedy Twp., passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, December 14, 2019. Beloved son of John, Jr. and Lori Gasparovich and the late Joann Cushin; brother of Johnny and Franco Gasparovich; grandson of John, Sr. and Jean Gasparovich and Joanne and John Balobeck and Marty Martineau; also survived by aunts, uncles, friends, and other family members. Vinny was very outgoing, always had a beautiful smile, would help anyone in time of need, and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Friday 1-8 p.m. at the Kennedy Twp. location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday 10 a.m. in St. Malachy Church. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook www.musmannofh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019