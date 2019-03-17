LEONARD VINCENT "ROCKY PHILLIPS"

Age 86, of Ingram, Peacefully passed on Thursday evening March 14, 2019 with his family by his side. Vince is survived by his faithful companion of 57 years, Shirley Zeiler; beloved Father of James (Marta) Zeiler, Angela Leonard and Monica Leonard. Step-Father of Darcy Zeiler, John (Gloria) Kuttler, Bruce Kuttler and the late Donald Kuttler; grandfather of Vincent Zeiler and Danielle Leonard and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; he is also survived by his sister Marlene (Ron) Maglin; son of the late John and Julia Leonard. Born and raised on Island Avenue, Vince was a 1950 Rox High graduate and a 1954 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a BA degree and journalism major. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving two years "before the mast" aboard the battleship USS Iowa during the Korean conflict. (1955 – 1957) He was a 30 year employee of the Pittsburgh Press and Post Gazette. He became a TV editor of the Press in 1964 at the age of 30. Vince retired in 1988. He was the co-author of the book "Pittsburgh Characters" and his work has appeared in US magazine, Sports Illustrated, Navy Times, Gulf Oilman and for UPI, AP, Reuters and Stars and Stripes. In 1971 he was on WJAS, he hosted Pittsburgh's first two- way talk sports radio program. A world traveler, he loved language, Jazz, movies, musical theater, Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, cards, football, baseball and horses. He's been to 27 countries and every state in the union and interviewed 200 plus celebrities reporting on all of them. Top interviews were: Frank Sinatra, Bob Hope, Joe DiMaggio, Jake LaMotta, Roberto Clemente, Gene Kelly, Jack Benny, Carol Burnett, Diana Rigg, Sally Field, Ralph Kiner, Pie Traynor, Johnny Carson, Pete Rose, Lucille Ball, Henry Aaron, Henry Fonda and Rocky Marciano. Family and Friends are welcome for visitation on Monday 2 p.m. until time of Blessing Service at 7:30 p.m. at The Kennedy Township location of THE ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC. 941 McCoy Road, Kennedy Township, PA 15136 (412) 504- 2000 Please View the families guestbook www.musmannofh.com