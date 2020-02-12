|
|
SCARANO VINCENT M.
Age 89, of Plum, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Husband of the late Mary Lou; beloved father of Marty (Cydney), David (Mary) and Michael (Linda); grandfather of Lynden (Joe), Kyle, Corey, Eric (Tammie), Margaret, Andrew (Isabel), Carolyn, Michael and Michelle; great-grandfather of Dominic, Miabella, Elliot, Cole, Clara, Abby, Theo and Reese; brother of Clementine (the late Robert) Ecroyd and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Vincent was a proud US Army Veteran having served during the Korean War. He later retired from John Hancock Life Insurance Company. Friends received Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday 10 a.m. at St. Januarius Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hillman Cancer Center.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020