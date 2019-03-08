DEL GRECO VINCENT N.

The halls of heaven became more joyful when Vincent (Skip) Del Greco, 78, of Whitehall, was called to leave this earthly plane on March 6, 2019 to join the executive board of Crooners and Comedians just beyond the pearly gates. Skip is survived by his three children, Carina Del Greco of Upper St. Clair, Christopher (Kimberly) Del Greco of Bridgeport, WV, and Nicholas (Adele) Del Greco of Bethel Park; along with their mother, Margaret Doerfler of Canonsburg; sister, Antonia (Hank) Hawk of Aurora, Co; step-children, Denise (Mark) Pierosh, Danny (Bobbi-Jo) Dasynich, and Dana (Jay) Fields; grandchildren, Samantha, Tomasina and Joe Lackner, and their father, Bill Lackner; Nico, Dane, and Sophia Del Greco; Rocco and Luca Del Greco; and step-grandchildren, Nicole and Tyler Pierosh. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Deanna Del Greco, whom he now joins to continue their beautiful duet; his loving parents, Vincent and Mary Del Greco; and crucial parts of his knees due to years of athletic wear and tear. Skip enjoyed over 38 years as a physical education teacher, as well as four decades as a dedicated and inspiring coach to countless, young athletes in the South Hills area. He was happiest enjoying a cold sip, hitting the golf course, playing softball, sharing stories, and multiplying the laughs among lifelong friends and his loving family. His kind heart was a perpetual source of joyful energy that filled every room he entered. Skip's life will be celebrated at BEINHAUERS, in Peters Township, located along Route 19, Sunday, March 10th 1-4 p.m., and 6-8 p.m., where additional visitation will be held on Monday 9:30 a.m., until time of service at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow in Jefferson Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to, American Brain Foundation, www.Americanbrainfoundation.org. Please add or view tributes at:

