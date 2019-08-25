Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
930 Center Avenue
Blawnox, PA 15238
(412) 828-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for VINCENT HARRISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VINCENT PAUL "BUCKY" HARRISON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VINCENT PAUL "BUCKY" HARRISON Obituary
HARRISON VINCENT PAUL "BUCKY"

November 9, 1930 - August 22, 2019. Vincent Paul Harrison, age 88, died the morning of August 22, 2019, after a long fight with heart and respiratory issues. Paul, or Bucky, lived a fulfilling life. He served in the Korean War, was the Editor/Publisher of the South Hills Record, worked for the NW Ayer Ad Agency and finished his career at the Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce. In retirement, Paul founded the Carrick High School Alumni Association. For 26 years, he wrote and published 100+ newsletters and a book to commemorate the 75th Anniversary. He also created the Carrick High Veterans Wall, Alumni Walk and Sports Hall of Fame. Paul is remembered by his loving wife, Jean; children, Tom, Dan and Diane (Rankin); son-in-law, Cliff Rankin; and grandchildren, Rob, Kelsey, Steven, Kyle, Hannah, Katie Rose and Evie. A Private memorial service will be held for the family. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Christ Episcopal Church, 5910 Babcock Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Professional Services by THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Blawnox. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VINCENT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now