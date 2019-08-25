|
|
HARRISON VINCENT PAUL "BUCKY"
November 9, 1930 - August 22, 2019. Vincent Paul Harrison, age 88, died the morning of August 22, 2019, after a long fight with heart and respiratory issues. Paul, or Bucky, lived a fulfilling life. He served in the Korean War, was the Editor/Publisher of the South Hills Record, worked for the NW Ayer Ad Agency and finished his career at the Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce. In retirement, Paul founded the Carrick High School Alumni Association. For 26 years, he wrote and published 100+ newsletters and a book to commemorate the 75th Anniversary. He also created the Carrick High Veterans Wall, Alumni Walk and Sports Hall of Fame. Paul is remembered by his loving wife, Jean; children, Tom, Dan and Diane (Rankin); son-in-law, Cliff Rankin; and grandchildren, Rob, Kelsey, Steven, Kyle, Hannah, Katie Rose and Evie. A Private memorial service will be held for the family. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Christ Episcopal Church, 5910 Babcock Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Professional Services by THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Blawnox. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019