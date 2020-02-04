|
FIANO VINCENT S.
Age 92, of Forest Hills, quietly passed away at his home surrounded by family on Monday, February 3, 2020. Vince is survived by Carol Ann (Toler), his beloved wife of 56 years. Loving father of three children: Vincent G. (Pamela Miller), Elizabeth Savka (Mark), and Christina Cervi (Gary). Treasured grandfather of seven grandchildren: Alexandra, Jonathan, Nicholas, Justin, Gabrielle, Catherine, and Elena. Also survived by brother Nick Fiano (late Helen) and sister Lucy Perrino (late Jerry). Dear uncle of nieces Lucille Reynolds, Elvira McDermott, Joanne Brean (Mark), Elvira Spizak (Jan), Annie Perrino, Maureen Perrino, and Stephanie Shockey (Bob), and nephews Tony Gerace, Marty Perrino, John Fiano, and James Fiano. Loving brother of the late Rose Gerace (late Fred), late Mary Bryant (late Merle), late Josephine Meskowski (late Chester) and late John Fiano (late Irene). Also survived by many cousins in the tri-state area. Vince was born on May 18, 1927, in Swissvale. He was the youngest of seven children born to Gabriel and Elvira Fiano who came to America from Italy just after 1900. Vince attended Swissvale High School where he was a member of the varsity basketball team. Vince joined the Navy to serve in WWII in 1945 immediately following high school graduation. Upon completing his service, Vince enrolled in night school at the University of Pittsburgh School of Engineering. He also started his professional career in 1948 as a draftsman for Westinghouse and later for United Engineering. Vince began his 44-year career with PPG Industries in August 1952 in Glass Engineering. He continued night school while working and earned his engineering degree in 1957. In 1960 he received his Professional Engineer's license. At that time, PPG headquarters was located in Gateway Center. It was there that Vince met Carol in late 1962. She worked for Anaconda Wire & Cable Co. also located in Gateway Center. They had the good fortune of seeing each other every day at the coffee station and soon began dating. They were married on November 30, 1963. Vince made significant contributions to PPG throughout his career. He played a key role in PPG's conversion to the float process by helping to design and develop the mechanical services needed to support the facilities. He retired in February 1997 with the title of Chief Mechanical Services Engineer. In retirement, Vince always enjoyed spending family vacations with his children and grandchildren in Wildwood Crest, NJ, Myrtle Beach, SC, and Clearwater Beach, FL. He also golfed frequently with family and friends well into his 80s. He especially enjoyed attending their many sports functions and performances in plays and musicals. All of our family celebrations brought great happiness to Vince and he looked forward to each and every one. Vince was a long time active parishioner of St. Maurice Catholic Church and had a special devotion to Our Lady of Sorrows. A selfless man who devoted his life to his family, Vince's memory will forever live in the hearts of all the lives he influenced. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221, on Thursday 2-7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maurice Church on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020