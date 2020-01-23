|
|
GIACOMINO VINCENT T.
Age 81, of Shaler Twp., passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Vincent was born November 10, 1938. He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley A. Giacomino; brother-in-law, Robert Kosloski; sister-in-law, Donna Fox; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mary (Veraldi) Giacomino and a brother, Thomas Giacomino. Vincent was an avid golfer. Friends will be received Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at HEALY-HAHN FUNERAL HOME, 512 Grant Ave., Millvale, where a blessing service will occur Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Online Condolences may be shared at
www.healyhahnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020