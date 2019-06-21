Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-9713
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
VINCENT W. BADAMO Obituary
BADAMO VINCENT W.

Age 66, of McKees Rocks, unexpectedly on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Beloved father of Michael, Tracy, Lisa, Jennifer, Charlie, and April; 18 grandchildren; one great-grandson; dear friend of Christina; brother of Joe, Susan, Terry, and Kimberly; also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. Family and Friends are welcome from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday June 23, 2019 at VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Helen Street, McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania 15136.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 21, 2019
