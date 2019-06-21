|
BADAMO VINCENT W.
Age 66, of McKees Rocks, unexpectedly on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Beloved father of Michael, Tracy, Lisa, Jennifer, Charlie, and April; 18 grandchildren; one great-grandson; dear friend of Christina; brother of Joe, Susan, Terry, and Kimberly; also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. Family and Friends are welcome from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday June 23, 2019 at VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Helen Street, McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania 15136.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 21, 2019