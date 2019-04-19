DiNUNNO VINCENZO

Of Moon Twp., passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of the late Maria (D'Alessandro) DiNunno; son of the late Serafina and Antonio DiNunno; loving father of Marisa and Anthony (Lorena) DiNunno; brother of Mario, Lucia, Vito and the late Doretta DiNunno. He was the proud grandfather of Jessica Colaizzi, Vincent, Kayla, Brianna, Gabriela DiNunno; and great-grandfather of Mia Martin. Vincenzo came to the US in 1963, and became a US citizen in 1993. He and his wife enjoyed 59 years of marriage and he spent many hours tending to his vegetable garden, making wine, homemade sausage and cheese. Friends received at the SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, 1316 Fourth Ave., Coraopolis on Monday, 12-4 and 6-8 p.m. Prayers Tuesday, at 9:30 a.m., in the funeral home, and Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church on Tuesday, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow, Resurrection Cemetery, Moon Twp.