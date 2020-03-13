VINESSA (GENTILE) TURPIN

TURPIN VINESSA (GENTILE)

The last lesson has been taught. Vinessa, daughter of Frank and Rita Gentile, passed away March 11, 2020 unexpectedly but surrounded by her children: Rita, James, and John. A teacher for over 40 years, she lived a life of service to so many. Infamous for her flair and regarded for her eloquence, Vinessa loved and served the Bloomfield community, especially Immaculate Conception School and Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Cullen "Mike" Turpin. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Phil Porterfield and Kayle Turpin; her beloved grandson, Jude Porterfield; and her brothers, Frank (Jeanne) Gentile, Jr. and Vincent Gentile. Visitation will be held Saturday and Sunday from 2-8 p.m. at WINTER FUNERAL HOME, 4730 Friendship Avenue, Pittsburgh.  Mass will be celebrated Monday, March 16 at 10 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti formerly Immaculate Conception Church. "I love you all. Class dismissed."
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020
