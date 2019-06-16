Home

VIOLA A. "SANDY" TERRY


On Friday, June 14, 2019. Wife of the late Alphonse P. Terry; beloved mother of Alphonse (Gail) Terry, Sandra (Charles) Balcik, Robert (Kathleen) Terry, Thomas (Tammy) Terry, James (Debra) Terry, and Cynthia (Thomas) Martinelli; sister of Carl Poillucci, Norma Gresh, Linda DeRunk, and the late Julius and Robert Poillucci; also survived 15 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Friends received Sunday, from 12-6 p.m., at the WINTER FUNERAL HOME, P.C., 4730 Friendship Ave. Funeral on Monday at 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maria Goretti Parish Immaculate Conception Church at 10 a.m. Please send memorial donations to Allegheny Health Network, Office of Development, 4818 Liberty Ave., Phg., PA 15224, for West Penn Hospital Geriatrics.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 16, 2019
