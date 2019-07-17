Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
The Mt. Lebanon Evangelical Presbyterian Church
255 Washington Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VIOLA HUGHEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIOLA K. (KLICK) HUGHEY


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VIOLA K. (KLICK) HUGHEY Obituary
HUGHEY VIOLA K. (KLICK)

Age 95, formerly of Baldwin Borough, on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Viola was one of four children born to the late Raymond and Rachel Klick. Devoted mother of Mark (Rosalba), James (Susan), Thomas (Janeen) and Eileen (Bruce) Tenenbaum; loving grandmother of David, Aaron, Zachary and Joseph Hughey, Joshua and Alexander Tenenbaum and Angela, Rebecca and Mark Chapell. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 27 years, Earl K. Hughey; a granddaughter, Angela Chapell; one brother, Russell Klick; and two sisters, Marion Perrone and Violet Huber. Viola was devoted to her family, she enjoyed baking, gardening, reading, camping and sewing clothes for her four children. Family and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held in The Mt. Lebanon Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 255 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15216, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Lebanon Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from July 17 to July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now