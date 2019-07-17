HUGHEY VIOLA K. (KLICK)

Age 95, formerly of Baldwin Borough, on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Viola was one of four children born to the late Raymond and Rachel Klick. Devoted mother of Mark (Rosalba), James (Susan), Thomas (Janeen) and Eileen (Bruce) Tenenbaum; loving grandmother of David, Aaron, Zachary and Joseph Hughey, Joshua and Alexander Tenenbaum and Angela, Rebecca and Mark Chapell. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 27 years, Earl K. Hughey; a granddaughter, Angela Chapell; one brother, Russell Klick; and two sisters, Marion Perrone and Violet Huber. Viola was devoted to her family, she enjoyed baking, gardening, reading, camping and sewing clothes for her four children. Family and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held in The Mt. Lebanon Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 255 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15216, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Lebanon Evangelical Presbyterian Church.