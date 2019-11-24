|
|
KANIA VIOLA M. (ZINN)
Age 97, on Friday, November 22, 2019 of Baldwin Boro. Wife of the late Joseph J. Kania. Beloved mother of David J. Kania. Sister of Margie Garcia. Family and Friends received Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick, where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Viola was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of The Redeemer; loved traveling, knitting and crocheting. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019