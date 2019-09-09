Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Unity Baptist Church
420 Fifth Street
Braddock, PA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Unity Baptist Church
420 Fifth Street
Braddock, PA
More Obituaries for VIOLA MURPHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIOLA "CHICK" MURPHY

VIOLA "CHICK" MURPHY Obituary
MURPHY VIOLA "MISS CHICK"

On Thursday, September 5, 2019, age 98, of N. Versailles, PA formerly of Braddock, PA. Mother of Nellie Short, Reginald and Herbert Murphy, Sr.; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other family members and friends. Visitation Tuesday, 3 to 8 p.m. on September 10, 2019 at Unity Baptist Church, 420 Fifth Street, Braddock, PA where the funeral service will be held Wednesday, 11 a.m. on September 11, 2019. Interment Monongahela Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019
