MURPHY VIOLA "MISS CHICK"
On Thursday, September 5, 2019, age 98, of N. Versailles, PA formerly of Braddock, PA. Mother of Nellie Short, Reginald and Herbert Murphy, Sr.; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other family members and friends. Visitation Tuesday, 3 to 8 p.m. on September 10, 2019 at Unity Baptist Church, 420 Fifth Street, Braddock, PA where the funeral service will be held Wednesday, 11 a.m. on September 11, 2019. Interment Monongahela Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019