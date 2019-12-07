|
JULIAN VIOLA R.
In celebration of a life well lived, at 2:18 a.m. on December 5, 2019, Viola R. Julian is now in the presence of Jesus Christ. She was born on July 3, 1921 to Anna DelVechio and Joseph Rich. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert Julian; she was the beloved mother of Melody Ann (Nicholas) Coholic and Debbie Julian; a loving grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. She graduated from Langley High School in January, 1939 and graduated from Robert Morris School of Business in December, 1940. She worked for the IRS for two years and for the state for eight years. She also worked for the JC Penney company in the collections department for 16 years. She was always active in many church functions. Viola was the organist at the Lorenz Avenue Baptist Church for 26 years and also a substitute organist for Temple Baptist Church, as well as other churches in the Pittsburgh area. She has also been very active with the Baptist Homes. She volunteered in the gift shop since 1984 and played piano for the weekly sing-a-long for many years. She also organized all the clothing and baked good items for the flea markets in the activity room. These are quarterly sales so she was kept very busy. Her strong faith and example of living has been an inspiration to all who know and love her. Over the years she has touched many lives and is now living in the Heavenly Kingdom. In James 1:22 it states "But be ye doers of the word and not hearers only." She lived this and also in Colossians 3:23 it states "Whatever your work is, put your heart into it as if it were for the Lord." She truly was an example of a Godly woman who lived the Word and who walked the walk. She will be greatly missed by all. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15227 on Sunday from 2-6 and Monday 2-4 and 6-8 where funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019