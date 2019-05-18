Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hahn Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 North Ave
Millvale, PA 15209-2563
(412) 821-3700
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 North Ave
Millvale, PA 15209-2563
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Spirit Church
Resources
More Obituaries for VIOLA TOURVILLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIOLA (WORST) (SCHNARRENBERGER) TOURVILLE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

VIOLA (WORST) (SCHNARRENBERGER) TOURVILLE Obituary
TOURVILLE VIOLA (SCHNARRENBERGER) (WORST)

On Friday, May 17, 2019, age 89, of Reserve Twp. Beloved wife of the late William C. Schnarrenber and the late Maurice Tourville; mother of William J. (Donna) Schnarrenberger, Roseanne Schnarrenberger, Donald P. (Patty) Schnarrenberger and Richard Tourville; stepmother of Maurice (Sally) Tourville II, Lynn Tourville, and Mary Lou Scherer; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by five sisters; and seven brothers. Friends received Sunday 2-8 p.m. at the HAHN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 123 North Avenue, Millvale. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 12 noon Holy Spirit Church. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to Animal Friends.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now