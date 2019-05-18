|
TOURVILLE VIOLA (SCHNARRENBERGER) (WORST)
On Friday, May 17, 2019, age 89, of Reserve Twp. Beloved wife of the late William C. Schnarrenber and the late Maurice Tourville; mother of William J. (Donna) Schnarrenberger, Roseanne Schnarrenberger, Donald P. (Patty) Schnarrenberger and Richard Tourville; stepmother of Maurice (Sally) Tourville II, Lynn Tourville, and Mary Lou Scherer; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by five sisters; and seven brothers. Friends received Sunday 2-8 p.m. at the HAHN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 123 North Avenue, Millvale. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 12 noon Holy Spirit Church. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to Animal Friends.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 18, 2019