VIOLET KAY BAINBRIDGE

Passed away with her family at her side Sunday, June 9, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Sarah Simmons, and loved to go to the casino and play Bingo. In addition to her parents, Violet was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bainbridge, Sr.; a son, Robert Bainbridge, Jr.; a daughter-in-law, Linda Bainbridge; one sister and four brothers. Violet will be greatly missed by her son, William Bainbridge, Midland; four daughters, Sinda (Terry) O'Conner, Albright, WV, Bonnie (Bruce) Williams, Ohioville, with whom she resided, Barbara (Pete) Berg, O'Hara Twp., and Kathy (Randy) Cook, Ohioville; along with 16 grandchildren, and 31 great-grandchildren. Violet was anxiously awaiting the birth of her 32nd great-grandchild. She will also be missed by numerous nieces and nephews. As per her wishes, there will be no visitation and services will be private. Violet will be laid to rest with her husband at Oak Grove Cemetery, Industry. Professional arrangements are being handled by the NOLL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com. The family would like to thank Vitas Hospice, especially Stephanie, for the compassionate care given to Violet.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 11, 2019
