|
|
KING VIOLET M. (BROWN)
Of North Huntingdon, Formerly of East Pittsburgh, age 78, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William E. King, Sr. for 55 years. Loving mother of Margaret (James) Shimmell, Constance (Kristian) Propps, William (Roseann) King, Jr., Robert (Sonya) King, Richard Allen King, Carol (David) Shimmell and the late Violet Mae King. Violet is also survived by eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Alvin H. Brown, Jr. and sisters, Margaret Gorzynski and Constance Ann Hall. Friends are welcome on Saturday from 11:30 until the time of the Funeral Service at 1:30 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Violet will be laid to rest in Penn Lincoln Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020