JENNINGS VIRENE "VIKKI" (BEARD)
On Thursday, December 19, 2019 of Pittsburgh, formerly of Tennessee. Beloved wife of the late Bob Jennings; loving mother of Vann (Terri) Jennings and David (Cindy) Jennings; sister of Thomas Beard; grandmother of Ben, Maddie, Connor, Jayme and Haley. She was a talented painter, a retired employee of Hallmark (Virginia Manor). Friends and family are welcome Saturday, January 4, 2020 1:00 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220 for a Celebration of Vikki's Life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Humane Animal Rescue, Pittsburgh. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020