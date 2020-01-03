Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE
1650 Greentree Rd.
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
VIRENE "VIKKI" (BEARD) JENNINGS

VIRENE "VIKKI" (BEARD) JENNINGS Obituary
JENNINGS VIRENE "VIKKI" (BEARD)

On Thursday, December 19, 2019 of Pittsburgh, formerly of Tennessee. Beloved wife of the late Bob Jennings; loving mother of Vann (Terri) Jennings and David (Cindy) Jennings; sister of Thomas Beard; grandmother of Ben, Maddie, Connor, Jayme and Haley. She was a talented painter, a retired employee of Hallmark (Virginia Manor). Friends and family are welcome Saturday, January 4, 2020 1:00 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220 for a Celebration of Vikki's Life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Humane Animal Rescue, Pittsburgh.              www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020
