Beloved husband of Verdell Wimbish-Haley; father of Renee Victor Thomas; five grandchildren; three grandchildren; ten brothers and sisters; one uncle and one aunt. Passed away on February 23, 2019. Friends and family will be received on Friday, March 8th, from 2-8 p.m. and the funeral will be held on Saturday, March 9th, at 11 a.m. at The Church of the Holy Cross Episcopal, 7507 Kelly St., Pittsburgh, PA. 15208. The burial will be on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the National Cemetary of the Alleghenies. Services entrusted by SPRIGGS AND WATSON FUNERAL HOME INC., 720 N. Lang Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15208.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
