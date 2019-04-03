RICCIARDI VIRGIL JOSEPH "SONNY' "BO"

Age 85, of South Park Township, formerly of Carrick and Bon Air, passed away in his sleep on Monday, April 1, 2019. Beloved husband of 60 years to the late Diana; father of Darlene Lupp, Renee' (Kevin) Fischer and Michelle (Bud) Hall; "Pap" of Michael (Shawna) Lupp, Kristen Fischer, Andrea Fischer, Bryan Lupp and Jessica Turner; son of the late Mary and Joseph Ricciardi; brother of Congetta (the late Nunzio) Martino, the late Anna (Richard) Schmitt, and Philip (Phyllis) Ricciardi; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bo had the prestigious honor to perform with the school choir at Carnegie Music Hall during his eighth grade year at St. Basil's. He later served as a paratrooper during the Korean War as a Corporal in the US Army, where he received a Medal of Good Conduct, Efficiency, Honor, and Fidelity. Everyone who knows him will remember his love of classic cars, especially his baby, a yellow 1956 Mercury Convertible. Bo enjoyed woodworking, truck driving in his younger days, listening and singing along to the Golden Oldies, while playing cards and Monopoly with his family or building puzzles. When you would stop in for a visit, you could always count on a pot of coffee, a piece of pie or cookies, while listening to a great story from days gone by. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends. The family would like to thank Family Hospice and Palliative Care, especially Elise, as well as the many volunteers of South Park Meals On Wheels for their great food and even better, their smiles and kindness. Family and friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from Noon to 8:00 p.m. Funeral prayer on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in his name to South Park Meals On Wheels, www.southparkmealsonwheels.com, 6810 Hilldale Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15236, 412-655-2255. Please send condolences to:

