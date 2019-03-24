Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Church
VIRGINIA A. (MANGAN) FALCONA

VIRGINIA A. (MANGAN) FALCONA Obituary
FALCONA VIRGINIA A. (MANGAN)

Age 80, of McCandless, died Saturday, March 23, 2019. She was the wife of the late Jerry Falcona; loving mother of Karen M. Bachman (William), Michael J. Falcona (Mitzi) and Lynn A. Healy; proud grandmother of Amber (Scot), John, Ellen (Chrissy), Matthew, Leah and Brandon; and great-grandmother of Sean, Damian, Jordan, and Haven. She was the sister of Marilyn Coyne (Tom), the late Daniel Mangan, and the late Dorothy Larkin. Friends will be received Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Teresa of Avila Church on Monday 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 116 Browns Hill Rd. #100, Valencia, PA 16059.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019
