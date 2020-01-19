|
MUSHER VIRGINIA A. "GINNY"
Passed away suddenly on January 16, 2020, age 73, of Marshall Twp. Beloved wife of Dennis A. Musher. Loving mother of Michael (Dee Dee) Musher and Deborah (Tuhin) Roy. Grandmother of Supriya Roy and sister of Margaret Long and Robert A. Beck. Cousin of William Keller and survived by six nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SPERLING FUNERAL HOME, 700 Blazier Dr., McCandless Twp. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday in St. Alexis Church at 10 a.m. Donations maybe made to scleroderma.org or mayoclinic.org Memories can be left at www.sperlingfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020