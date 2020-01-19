Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sperling Funeral Home, Inc.
700 Blazier Drive
Wexford, PA 15090
(724) 933-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for VIRGINIA MUSHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIRGINIA A. "GINNY" MUSHER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VIRGINIA A. "GINNY" MUSHER Obituary
MUSHER VIRGINIA A. "GINNY"

Passed away suddenly on January 16, 2020, age 73, of Marshall Twp.  Beloved wife of Dennis A. Musher.  Loving mother of Michael (Dee Dee) Musher and Deborah (Tuhin) Roy.  Grandmother of Supriya Roy and sister of Margaret Long and Robert A. Beck.  Cousin of William Keller and survived by six nieces and nephews.  Friends will be received Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SPERLING FUNERAL HOME, 700 Blazier Dr., McCandless Twp.  A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday in St. Alexis Church at 10 a.m. Donations maybe made to scleroderma.org or mayoclinic.org Memories can be left at www.sperlingfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VIRGINIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -